New nonprofit plans clean up effort in Bangor

There's a new group in Bangor with a mission to show others that someone cares.

“Dignity First" is dedicated to helping those who are experiencing homelessness through solidarity.

On Saturday October 19th from 11 to 3, the group will conduct a clean-up effort at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Ohio Street.

They want to show the Bangor community is one that values people of all walks of life, and to support those who are without housing.

Jamie Beck is the founder and president of Dignity First and hopes that people will join in for Saturday’s event.

“It's called Pitch in WITH people. One of our major tenets of our organization is solidarity not charity. So we really want to be working together in solidarity with people who are unhoused currently and bringing the housed and unhoused communities together. So we're going to be cleaning up the remnants of life lived outside."

They'll provide food to those who need a meal, and there will be a dumpster on site to fill with waste that's been left behind in former homeless encampments.

