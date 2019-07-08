New lunch option in Dover-Foxcroft pledges to donate to wounded veterans

"At the age of seven I started baking. I knew it was a good way to get out of some farm work. And I knew back then that this was what I was going to do the rest of my life."

Tom Spencer has had a long career in foodservice. He's made a name for himself in the community with his work at Spencer's Bakery and Pat's Pizza. Now he's opened a lunch wagon next to the Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce.

"People ask me why I don't retire… and I'm not ready to retire. I'll be 69 this December. I've been doing this 52 years in the food business."

One of his customers said {---told me?---} that wherever Tom Spencer is cooking, people will follow.

"I do have a good following which makes it very nice and we put out a good product."

He cooks and moves with a military efficiency.

"In the 24 years that I put in for the military it was all foodservice. I wanted to give back to the local people as well as the military."

Every Monday he plans to donate the profits from the day's sales to his favorite charity, the Wounded Warrior Project.

"I've been giving to them now for four or five years but not in any capacity like we are going to do."

Sergeant Spencer's Lunch Wagon offers a variety of fresh made-to-order food Monday through Friday from 11 to 3.

"We'll be here until October 31st and then this baby here will go into storage and come back back out next end of April."

And though he has no plans to retire, Tom says he enjoys the perks of this new venture.

"Probably the first time in 30 years I'll have weekends off."