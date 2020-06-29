New look trash pick up starts in Bangor

Bangor's waste removal looks a little different as of Monday.

The city's two new sideload trash trucks were put into action Monday morning.

The new machines can be operated by a single person.

The old trucks needed three people to operate them - one to drive and two on the back, picking up cans.

"It saves us money as far as the city goes," said Bangor Public Works Director Eric Willett. "It's also better for safety for the poor guys that are operating on the back of the truck. Now we don't have the risk of them getting hit by an automobile or getting crushed by some thing. So it's generally better for them too."

The trucks use a special uniform trash container.

Bangor's Public Works Director says they have delivered new containers to 99 percent of city residents.

If they missed you call 992-4500 and they will get you squared away.

