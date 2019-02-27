New look Tesoro back open in Bangor

A popular downtown Bangor pizzeria is back open under new ownership.

Tesoro has a whole new look.

While some of the old menu favorites are still there - they've made everything their own..

The owners have added a full bar and have redone the entire interior...

"We got the place came in and completely gutted it," said Co-Owner, Johanna Harvey. "I actually am going to make a scrapbook so you people can see the transition. We had to take everything out and just do all brand new so it was a couple months of remodel. Then making the menu, the drink menu and getting everybody trained. I think if you're going to reopen you get one chance to make that impression and I want to make sure that when you walked in you got a great impression."

And Tesoro will now accept debit and credit cards...

The previous owners took cash only.

They'll also keep the bar open until 1:30 in the morning and offer slices for the night Thursday through Saturday.