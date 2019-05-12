New locally owned ice cream shop opens in Hermon

Hermon has a new ice cream shop on Route 2 next to Danforth's Down Home Supermarket.

It's called The Maine Scoop Dairy Bar.

They just opened this weekend and have several different flavors to choose from.

Folks can stop by and eat outside.

There will also be a drive-thru opening at the end of the month.

"We have Gifford's Hard Serve ice cream and we are going to have Hood Soft Serve here hopefully in a couple of weeks. We have what's called the Noreaster. It's vanilla ice cream with mix-ins, so you can do peanut butter cup or oreo.:

"It's family owned and they really care about their employees. They're awesome to work for and they just figured that Hermon needs an ice cream shop."

They are open every day from noon to eight.