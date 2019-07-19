New lobster processing plant opens in Bucksport

Bucksport welcomed a new business today.

Greenhead Lobster out of Stonington officially opened their new processing facility in Bucksport with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon.

Folks were welcome to come take a partial tour, and meet some of the staff and the lobstermen behind the business.

The new, state of the art Lobster processing facility is the first of its kind in the state.

"We have brought very innovative technology here, to give customers around the country fresh meat," said Hugh Reynolds, owner of Greenhead Lobster. "We can have extended shelf life with our fresh meat, and our raw frozen tails will create a taste like eating a lobster on the shore in Maine."

After the ribbon was cut, folks in attendance were treated to fresh lobster rolls.