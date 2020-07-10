New legislative commission designed to combat racial disparities meets for first time

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) There's a new legislative commission designed to combat racial disparities.
Representatives Rachel Talbot Ross and Craig Hickman formed the group.
The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations held its first meeting Friday.
They'll be dividing up 450 existing bills before the 129th Legislature and working to identify racial disparities within them.
They hope to get them down to a workable number with recommendations for the legislature