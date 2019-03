President Trump has signed into law a bill addressing boundary issues near Acadia National Park.

Senators Angus King and Susan Collins helped write the bill.

It protects the rights of clammers and wormers to continue working the flats of Acadia's intertidal zones.

Harvesters have worked those mud flats for generations.

While the park service had come to an agreement to let the harvests continue, the new law will make sure the harvest continues into the future.