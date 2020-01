A law taking effect on New Year's Day makes Maine the fifth state to require private health insurers to cover hearing aids.

The law, the result of a bill sponsored by Rep. James Handy, requires private health insurers and the state’s Medicaid program, MaineCare, to cover hearing aids up to $3,000 per ear every three years.

The Portland Press Herald reports that as many as 173,000 Mainers have some level of hearing impairment.