New innovative CBD cafe set to open soon in Winslow

The former Lobster Trap and Steakhouse restaurant in Winslow has a new shop moving in.

Chris Duffy is opening up a boutique to offer medical marijuana and CBD products from Shamrock Farms in Westbrook.

He's also opening up Duffy's Cafe, which will offer CBD infused foods.

"Were hoping to really just hit on the stigma of CBD and THC that it's a helpful thing. You know I haven't always been good to my body. Just playing sports or time in the Marines and things like that. You know your body takes a beating. This is just something that allows me to get moving and feel, kind of juice my joints a little bit and get rolling and not have everyday nagging pains throughout my body," said Duffy.

Renovation is still going on, but Duffy is hoping to provide something new to the area in the coming months.

"We have this wonderful deck with this great view. We're gonna offer artisan sandwiches, salads, a limited menu, so we can really nail down the fresh infused food, which nobody is doing that right now. We're gonna have live music out here, we're gonna set up farmer's markets, we're looking to really just bring the community together. What brings people together more than good food," said Duffy.

The medical marijuana and CBD boutiques are expected to open by the end of winter with the cafe in the spring.