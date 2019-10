The Bangor Winter's Farmers' Market will have a new spot this year.

Once this seasonal market opens, people will go inside 50 Cleveland street to shop for local goods and more.

In Wednesday's Bangor City Council Meeting, councilors approved a lease agreement with the Bangor Farmer's Market Association.

In recent years, the winter market has been held at Sea Dog Brewing Company.

We're told the space wasn't available this year.