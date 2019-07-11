New health center to be built at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport

A groundbreaking ceremony was held this week for a new health center in Rockport, and a local bank has stepped up with a large contribution to help with construction.

Camden National Bank has made a $250,000 commitment to Pen Bay Medical Center.

A new, two-story facility will be built on the hospital's campus with the main entrance on Anchor Drive.

Several specialty practices will be housed there along with space where specialists from the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital can meet with patients- reducing the need for families to travel to Portland.

Work begins this month, and it's anticipated the new health center will be open next summer.