New fundraiser allows families to see the Bangor Public Library in a new light

The Bangor Public Library is offering folks a chance to see the building in a new light.

But there won't be a lot of light because it's after dark!

The inaugural Night at the Library Fundraiser will take place on November 22nd.

Folks can decide to stay part of the night or even sleep over next to the books.

The event is for kids ages 5 to 11 accompanied by an adult.

Older and younger children may attend the "almost sleepover" with their families but must leave at 10 pm.

Hannah Young of the library says, "We're going to have stuff with the Maine Discovery Museum, so they'll be coming with some animals. We'll have mini golf and coloring and karaoke and all sorts of things you typically can't do during the day at the library because it's too loud. Show up in your pjs. Have fun. This is a really different experience to have at the library that you don't normally get to have."

The event starts at 5:30 on November 22nd and ends at either 10 that night or 8 the next morning depending on the type of ticket purchased.

Visit bangorpubliclibrary.org for ticket options and prices.

Dinner is included with tickets.

The fundraiser benefits the library's annual fund which staff say is essential to providing the services that the community enjoys.