New fitness park open in Bangor

A new fitness park in Bangor is now open.

The Fitlot Outdoor Fitness Park held its grand opening.

Fitlot is a nonprofit that's teamed up with AARP to build a park like this in every state.

Bangor was picked as the Maine location.

It features outdoor fitness stations designed to use your body weight as resistance.

This makes each piece of equipment friendly for all regardless of age and ability.

"Exercise, as you know, is so important. This is a permanent fixture. It includes getting people to be trainers here. So, I think this is going to be just a real exciting thing within the city."

The goal is to build healthier, multi-generational communities.