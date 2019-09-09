New facility for Mid-Coast School of Technology in Rockland is open

High school and college aged students at the Mid-Coast School of Technology are working with upgraded tools for their trades.

Voters in area towns approved a 25-million dollar bond issue for the new school.

"When they walk into our automotive tech shop, it feels very much like a professional setting. We had a former student here the other day, and he walked in and said, this is a professional place," said the school's Assistant Director Bobby Deetjen.

Students are taking what they learn here and using it in the workforce.

"It is an investment, a lot of these students will come back to the Midcoast, they'll either work for a business at first or they'll start their own business, and immediately start to contribute," said Deetjen.

"You don't need calculus to figure out that $25 an hour is $50,000 a year for an 18-year-old who was trained in one of our programs," said Jerry White, the Chairman of the Region Eight Board of Directors.

The new facility offers both classroom environments as well as real work place settings.

"Now we have a state of the art facility that will train our kids to go out either into the world of work or go on to higher-ed. When they come out, the world is at their feet," said White.

"Whatever you choose here, you're gonna come out of it with certifications or college credits or just overall experience that's going to help you do what you want to do," said Emma Jordan of Hope, Maine.

