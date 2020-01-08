New emergency response tools at Bar Harbor Fire Department

The Bar Harbor Fire Department is turning to some new technologies to help them save property and lives.

In October the department added a LUCAS chest compression system to their emergency toolkit.

John Lennon is the assistant fire chief for Bar Harbor. "We've been training on it and we officially started using it December 1st.We got it on a generous grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King foundation."

When first responders are dealing with cardiac arrest, the device provides consistent mechanical assistance.

"Depending on what we're presented with on the EKG cardiac arrest can run anywhere from 20-60 minutes."

The department is also encouraging citizens and visitors to download an app to help them quickly locate an automatic external defibrillator in town.

"Right now we have 56 AED's in Bar Harbor."

The AED's are all registered with the PulsePoint AED app, which is free to download.

"When you're in the area it'll show you where any AEDs are."

Mechanical CPR and apps aren't the only new tools for the department.

"In August we got a new drone with FLIR. Forward Looking Infrared on it."

The department has several FAA licensed drone pilots and is training more.

"We're able to deploy it very quickly and get it up in the air."

The drone will help with search and rescue operations, locating people in darkness or poor weather conditions. They say it could be a huge asset.

"Due to these days limited resources at times with personnel and the vast area we cover we go into the national park as well."

The drone can also be used to quickly assess wildfire or large emergency scenes from above.

"Sometimes people are a little hesitant to technology but once they see it in action people do come around."