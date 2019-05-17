New education wing opens at the Kennebec Montessori School

A new wing of the Kennebec Montessori School in Fairfield is open and ready for kids to learn in.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday at the school that goes from pre-school through sixth grade.

The new wing features two new elementary classrooms and a big arts space for activities like music, art, and fitness.

School administrators say this space will give students even more room to learn and grow in their education.

"The expansion has meant a lot for our school because it's allowing the kids to grow, it's made space for a better learning experience overall, and we're just looking forward to this space to serve generations to come," said Rene Smiley, Development Director at KMS.

The funding was helped made possible through the USDA's Rural Development program.

"Just to see the potential that's there in young children, the commitment from the teachers and the board here, and the leadership here, to provide a quality education -- a bit different environment then what one might normally see -- is exciting to be a part of," said Timothy Hobbs, Maine State Director for Rural Development for the USDA.