New details of alleged abuse by Bucksport motel manager

We're learning more details about the alleged abuse of children a Bucksport motel manager is accused of.

In October, a grand jury indicted 29-year-old Kaleem Adnan for aggravated assault, assault, and drug charges.

According to court documents, Adnan was caring for three children, ages 11,10, and 6, while their mother was working in Blue Hill.

The documents state the youngest of the children told police Adnan had tied her hands and feet, placed tape over her mouth, and hung her upside down in a refrigerator.

The other children reportedly told police Adnan had spanked them with a piece of wood with a nail in it.

