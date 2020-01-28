New comedy takes the stage at Penobscot Theatre

A new comedy is hitting the stage at Bangor's Penobscot Theatre Company.

The crew is putting final touches on "Don't Dress For Dinner," a show that staff say is smart writing mixed with hilarious hijinks.

The farce draws audiences in with its web of mistake identities, marital treachery and gourmet cooking.

The plot is full of twists and turns that staff say is sure to have the audience laughing their winter blues away.

Executive Director of the Penobscot Theatre Company says, "February is the time to laugh. It's cold outside and we are tired. We are ready for some fun, so you can find it here."

The show runs from January 30th through February 16th at the Historic Bangor Opera House.

Wednesday night is the theatre's "pay what you can" final dress rehearsal.

It's exactly as it sounds, you pay what you can for a ticket.

Staff do remind patrons that tomorrow night is still technically a rehearsal, so anything can happen.

Visit penobscottheatre.org for more information.