New citizens welcomed at naturalization ceremony in Bangor

They represented 14 nations from around the world.

"Excited and kind of nervous."

Now they represent the United States.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker presided over the ceremony. "On behalf of this country I welcome you, I congratulate you, and I wish each of you, in the words of our Declaration of Independence, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

"I am happy." says Mameraluna Rodrigo, who moved to the US from the Philippines. "I have a daughter she is a US citizen so I'm just happy that we are both us citizen now."

"This country has been very good to me."

Wesley Wiggins-Mehlman came to the US from Jamaica in 2012 and now lives here with his husband and son.

"I had to seek asylum because of my sexual orientation from my country. When you leave a place where you were born that you grew up in and you had to run away from that place it does leave a hole in your heart."

He says the process to become a citizen was daunting.

"I think it was my faith in God which kept me going."

As the new citizens took the oath and reviewed their certificates, their families looked on.

"I moved here with my four sisters and my mom five years ago and we were born in Afghanistan but we grew up in Iran." says Nila Miller.

Judge Walker charged the new citizens to uphold their civic duties. "Take your place in American history as stewards of the American promise."

"I plan to do what I can to make this country a better place for others." says Wiggins-Mehlman.