New case reported at Hope House in Bangor, milestone reached at Augusta facility

During the daily CDC briefing Thursday afternoon Dr. Nirav Shah offered updates on some of the state's congregate care facilities.

Among the them, The Hope House in Bangor.

There are now 22 confirmed cases coming from the shelter, that is a rise of one case since yesterday.

Also, another epidemiological milestone to report - this one at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

It's been 15 days since the last new confirmed case.

There were more than 50 cases at that facility.

Shah cited a rise in overall testing capacity for the growing numbers of new cases this week, and had this to say about where he sees the state.

"We're talking less and less about a surge but rather a plateau," he said. "A high plateau to be sure. A plateau doesn't mean that things are getting better it means that things are staying the same. At a rate that might not be very desirable to us."

He drove home how important it is for people to continue following safety guidelines to keep numbers from spiking as the state starts to re-open.