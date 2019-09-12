New business in Brewer to help local food bank

A new Brewer business dedicated to bringing smiles and fun to kids held it's grand opening ceremony Thursday.

G-Force Adventure Center's Co-Owner, Brian Plavinck, was handed over the key to the city.

There are so many different directions you can take when you step inside this business on Wilson Street.

You can try archery tag which is kinda like dodgeball, but with a bow and arrow, laser tag, bounce houses dozens of arcade games and more.

Brian added there's something for kids, teens, and adults.

We're told in the future, Brian wants to add food, wine, beer and even axe throwing.

"Our bottom line is we sell smiles. So, if you're not having fun, we didn't do our job," said Plavnick. He added, "The area really needed something like this because there's not much for certain ages to do."

For their grand opening weekend, if you donate two or more non-perishable food items, you'll get 50 percent off some of the activities.

The items will be donated to the OHI Food Bank in Brewer.

For more information including prices and hours of operation visit, https://www.g-forcelasertag.com/