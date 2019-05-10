New business opening soon at Bangor's Airport Mall

There's a new business coming to the Airport Mall in Bangor, and the place will be jumping.

Urban Air Adventure Park announced they'll bring an indoor trampoline and entertainment center to one of mall's vacant spaces.

The business will include trampolining, rock climbing, dodgeball courts, and obstacle courses.

They'll also have an intense ropes course and what they call a one-of-a-kind urban air sky rider indoor coaster.

They hope to open this spring and will employ 60 people.