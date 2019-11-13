New business in Bangor that focuses on mind and body

A small business that resided in Orrington has moved to Bangor.

Twinsfeather has moved to the heart of Bangor at 60 May Street and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

The company offers a relaxing, energizing, and detoxing place for its customers.

Part of that includes a fitness and wellness center that offers the Gyrotonic Method.

The owners, who are twin sisters, say they are very excited to be in Bangor.

"We are trying to have it even hit us yet but we are so excited. I feel like there is a relief because now we feel like we are home like we belong here. It just feels like why did it take us so long to find ourselves and to be here because when we walked in this door we said 'this is it, this is our place.' We signed a deal that day."

To find out more about Twinsfeather you can visit them on Facebook.