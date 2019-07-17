New business will soon come to Bangor

You'll be able to buy a sandwich at a new business in Bangor while supporting first responders around the country.

A Firehouse Subs is coming soon to Stillwater Avenue. That's according to their website.

On top of subs, they offer a variety of different items including salad, soup, and chili.

We're told a portion of what you buy will go towards the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation which provides first responders with lifesaving equipment.

No word yet on when they plan to open.