New paper business opens in Bangor

A new tissue and paper business is bringing jobs to Bangor.

President of Soft Touch Tissue and paper Marc Cooper told us they expect to employ 40 to 50 people over the next 18 to 24 months.

Cooper said the company will make finished products-everything from toilet paper to paper towels.

He's been in the paper industry for 30 years and said they saw an opportunity in the Bangor area.

Cooper said, "What I love about Bangor, in particular, is it's so familiar with the paper industry, has a long history with the paper industry and the community has really embraced us and put their efforts and encouragement behind us. We are very excited to actually make products that are made in Maine."

The new company is located off Outer Hammond Street.

They plan to bring production up to speed over the next six months as they get new machines built and other machines converted.

The first machine is expected to be running in the next few weeks.

Cooper said they'll provide more information at the next Bangor City Council Meeting on Monday.