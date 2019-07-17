New brick-oven pizza restaurant features fresh ingredients and deep draft beer menu

A new place for pizza in Augusta brings brick-oven pizza and a deep draft beer selection to the area.

Wander Pizza Company opened its doors Tuesday.

The brick-oven pizza restaurant is on Western Ave., close to Exit 109.

They say their style, fresh ingredients, and big selection of draft beers set them apart.

"[We're] making fresh dough, brick-oven pizza," said Jessie Hardie, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife. "There's a lot of great pizza in the area but there isn't really a more traditional New York style brick-oven pizza, so that's kind of what we were hoping to do. Bring something else to add to the pizza scene here, not try to do what other people are doing."

They're now open for lunch and dinner every day of the week except Sunday.