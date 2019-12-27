New breakfast joint making waves in downtown Dover-Foxcroft

A new breakfast joint is making waves in downtown Dover-Foxcroft.

Peace, Love and Waffles opened in November.

The owners, who are originally from Kansas, say they’re huge fans of waffles because there’s so many things you can do with them.

They say they saw a need for another restaurant in town and wanted to bring folks a unique breakfast experience.

“This is a place where you can sit and relax, and meet up with friends, and really just enjoy your time in a comfortable environment that has, we think, delicious food,” said Michael Begley, General Manager of Peace, Love, and Waffles.

Peace, Love, and Waffles is on East Main Street.

They’re open every day but Wednesday.

