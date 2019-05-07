New book features E.B. White's thoughts On Democracy

E.B. White is best known for his timeless children's classics.

The Maine author was also a columnist for The New Yorker magazine for more than half a century.

A new book featuring White's thoughts, On Democracy, is being released today.

Joy Hollowell sat down with White's granddaughter at her home in Rockport, to talk about this fourth book featuring the writing of the late literary giant.

=====

As executor of her late grandfather's writings, Martha White thought three books featuring letters, quotations, and even E.B. White's dogs would be enough to honor his legacy of literacy.

"And then the 2016 election came along," she says with a chuckle. "And I kept going back to his essays and writings from the 40s, 50s and 60s and just realizing how much he had written about all the topics that we're talking about today. It's uncanny really, how the issues then repeat themselves today."

As a journalist and writer for the New Yorker magazine, White says her grandfather was careful not to be partisan. But he was a huge advocate for freedom, liberty, and democracy, using his pen rather than a podium to advocate for change.

"I was surprised to find each of his children's books had many quotations," she says. "Anybody who's read Stuart Little and the school room scene where Stuart is talking about whether there should be a king or some sort of world order."

And in Charlotte's Web, the goose warns Wilbur not to fall for Farmer Zuckerman's old pail trick, honking-an hour of freedom is worth a barrel of slops.

"It's there, and sometimes it's not so subtle," White says, laughing at her grandfather's wit with writing.

White admires her grandfather for always speaking directly and respectfully towards his reading audiences, including kids. "He didn't talk down to children, he treated them as people worth listening to," she says.

On Democracy features essays, poems, and letters by E.B. White. "He had that knack of taking the universal and bringing it down to the personnel," says White. "He was very plain spoken, he didn't use ten dollar words. People, I think found him easy to understand."

And while his writing speaks volumes, surprisingly enough, White himself did not like talking in public.

"I mean, he avoided it like the plague," says Martha White. "He was really nervous spoken, and even to accept an award was almost more than he could do."

E.B. White was the youngest of six in his family. An older brother taught White how to read from the newspaper. He was shy, according to his granddaughter, and found it easier to put words on paper than speak them. "I think he liked the sound of the typewriter," she says.

White chose to write about things that mattered to him, and in turn, formed a unique bond with his community of readers. "He didn't pontificate, he didn't try to lecture," says Martha White. "He just wrote about what it meant to him."

Growing up, Marthas has fond memories of spending time with her grandfather on his Brooklin farm. "People ask - did he read to you?" she says. "And he did not. He was not the one who sat on the couch and read the books, that was my grandmother. What we did with my grandfather was generally outside either in the barnyard or down on the shore, walking in the woods."

Some of her fondest memories are going in to the barnyard, collecting eggs, then going into the cellar to candle them. Martha knew her grandfather wrote for a living, but admits she was clueless as to just how many people were impacted by his work.

"No, I had no idea," she says laughing. "I had to go away to school before I realized that anybody knew him other than our family."

White believes this latest compilation of her grandfather's writings will again resonate with audiences across the board. Accolades that E.B. White himself may have actually preferred to keep private.

"If you'd asked him - do you like to be known as a children's author, he probably would have said - I'd prefer not to be known at all," says White, chuckling at the thought. "He didn't think writers should be celebrities."

E.B. White passed away in 1985. He was 86 years old.

An interesting side note- When Charlotte's Web became a successful children's book, E.B. White rewarded himself by commissioning a sailboat in the winter of 1956-57. He named it Fern, after the little girl who befriends Wilbur.

White eventually sold the boat to a couple in Isle Au Haut.

About half a century later, that couple contacted Martha White and her husband to see if they were interested in acquiring her grandfather's boat. They readily agreed and spent time sprucing up the 18-foot 3-inch daysailer. It is now shared on the waters by White's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.