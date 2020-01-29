New bill proposed to overhaul Maine's disability requirement for public employees

Lawmakers in Augusta heard from the public on a bill that proposes an overhaul to the retirement system for public employees.

It changes the rules for disability benefits for state retirees.

Those who came to testify say they put a career in as a public employee only to be denied disability when they could no longer work.

The bill targets the review process within the Maine Public Employees Retirement System.

Instead of applications being reviewed by a medical board, the bill proposes independent medical exams.

It also makes those hearing the case-independent.

Many who came to testify say they were too hurt or sick to do their jobs but still got denied.

Kristin Jortberg-Dubois said, "I've tried to go back to work three times, I've always been a worker, and then social security deemed me totally disabled, and I applied to Maine PERS and my case was denied, and they said that my condition is not permanent.

The bill would also change the definition of disability from a permanent condition to one that makes you unable to work for at least 12 months.

