New bill implements tax credit to assit family caregivers

New legislation could help people who've had to to cut hours at work or quit a job to take care of a family member.

The Maine Center for Economic Policy estimates 181,000 Mainers provide unpaid family caregiving each year.

It could be for a grandparent with dementia or a spouse after major surgery.

Bill sponsors say these caregivers should compensated with a refundable income-tax credit of up to $2,000.

Rep. Kristen Cloutier, sponsor of the bill says, "That goes to folks who are making under $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 as a married couple. Targeting those folks that are moderate to low income that are having a hard time making ends meet."

A similar bill failed to pass in 2017.