New bill implements tax credit to assit family caregivers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) New legislation could help people who've had to to cut hours at work or quit a job to take care of a family member.
The Maine Center for Economic Policy estimates 181,000 Mainers provide unpaid family caregiving each year.
It could be for a grandparent with dementia or a spouse after major surgery.
Bill sponsors say these caregivers should compensated with a refundable income-tax credit of up to $2,000.
Rep. Kristen Cloutier, sponsor of the bill says, "That goes to folks who are making under $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 as a married couple. Targeting those folks that are moderate to low income that are having a hard time making ends meet."
A similar bill failed to pass in 2017.