A new bill could eliminate waiting lists for families in need of disability services.

At a news conference today, families and others who are in favor of the bill told stories of how the waitlist has affected their ability to help children with disabilities.

The bill would eliminate the MaineCare waiver waiting lists for home and community-based services for those with intellectual disabilities, autism, and brain injury.

"These waitlists are creating crisis across the state for these families. Not only are the young adults languishing, their parents and most often the mothers are forced to give up their careers, their jobs to stay home," said State Senator Rebecca Millett.

"My daughter Isabella Lacourse is 20, graduated last June, and we are waiting for services. We've been waiting since January of 2019 which we were told that the waitlist at the time was only 2-4 months," said Darcy Lacourse of Biddeford.

Proponents for the bill are hoping for a vote in the coming months.