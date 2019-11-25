New artwork coming to downtown Bucksport

In the new year, you might see new art added to the landscape of downtown Bucksport.

Maine Street Bucksport has been given grant money to have artists create four murals around town.

It's thanks to the Maine Community Foundation.

Local artists will be able to submit applications to work on the murals in 2020.

If you're a downtown business or if you want a mural created on your building, you're asked to contact Main Street Bucksport.

Their information can be found on their website - http://www.mainstreetbucksport.org/