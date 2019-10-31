New approach to prescribing naloxone

The Maine Health System is taking a different approach to prescribing the anti-overdose drug, naloxone.

The change comes after new research found that clinics were not prescribing the drug consistently to patients most at risk.

It found disparities based on age, income and ethnicity.

Just six percent of high-risk patients received prescriptions.

Doctor Kristen Silvia developed a toolkit and video to address the disparities: "Sometimes there's a hesitation to address these issues with patients, and so we are really trying to break down any barriers to increasing prescribing."

The new toolkit aims to train providers how to identify high-risk patients, and how to use the four different kinds of naloxone treatment.