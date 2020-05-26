New Yorkers arrested after trying to sell drugs in Maine, according to police

Two people from New York were taken to the Kennebec County jail, accused of trying to sell crack cocaine in Maine.

Maine State Police reportedly found 26-year old Edwin Rodriguez with crack cocaine. Troopers say Rodriguez was also wanted by federal authorities for a two year old warrant on weapons offenses.

He remains at the Kennebec Coiunty jail on 50-thousand dollars bail.

Troopers say 23-year old Sarah Ortiz was also in the car. She's facing charges after authorities say she became physically resistive while detained.