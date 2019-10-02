New York man resentenced for 2015 Augusta murder after Maine Supreme Court threw out original sentence

A New York man whose sentence for murder and robbery was thrown out by the Maine Supreme Court was resentenced Wednesday to 30 years in jail.

Aubrey Armstrong was convicted of felony murder and robbery for a 2015 Augusta killing of 31-year-old Joseph Marceau in Augusta.

"Looking back on the transcript and giving this matter some thoughts and the law court's opinion, there is no question in my mind that the 30-year sentence that I imposed previously is the correct one," said Justice Daniel Billings.

In July, the Maine Supreme Court ruled Armstrong's original sentence violated the double jeopardy protections of both the Maine and U.S. Constitutions.

"It found that he could not be convicted for both felony murder, which includes the crime of robbery, and the crime of robbery," said Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin. "You can't be convicted of the same crime of robbery twice."

So Wednesday, Judge Billings dismissed the felony robbery charge and just sentenced Armstrong on the felony murder charge for the maximum of 30 years.

"The court always recognized that Mr. Armstrong's conduct called for the maximum sentence on felony murder, that the heinous nature of the crime requires that he be sentenced to the maximum," said Robbin. "And so that sentence remains the same. He will be serving 30 years on Count 2 -- the felony murder count."

Armstrong's attorney Scott Hess argued in court for a completely new sentencing hoping to get a lesser sentence, but he was ultimately denied.

"Our position was that the only way to correct that discrepancy was for a new sentencing to be held, rather than just have the court dismiss the sentence where a shorter amount of time was imposed," said Hess. "Unfortunately, the court did not agree."

Hess says they'll likely appeal.