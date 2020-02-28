New York man denied bail for alleged 2017 Cherryfield murder

A judge denied bail Friday for a New York man accused of killing a woman in Cherryfield.

Carine Reeves, 39, is one of two people police say were involved in the murder of Sally Shaw, 55.

She was found shot to death on the side of a road in Cherryfield in July of 2017.

Authorities say Reeves was selling drugs and Shaw was his driver.

Reeves has pleaded not guilty to killing her.

In 2018, Reeves' girlfriend at the time, Quaneysha Greeley, pleaded guilty to hindering the apprehension of reeves.

The murder charge she faced was dismissed.

Reeves' defense team called her to the stand today where she plead the 5th to all questions.

"We subpoenaed Quaneysha Greeley here, co-defendant in this murder, to answer a simple question: did you kill Sally Shaw? And she refused to answer," said John Stead, co-counsel for Carine Reeves, in an interview after the hearing. "In fact, she said, 'If I answer that question, I could incriminate myself.' And I think that says everything we need to know about our client's guilt. She's lined up to testify against him but here, given the opportunity to testify under oath, she refused."

The judge agreed with the arguments state prosecutors made that Reeves poses a flight risk and risk to commit more crimes.

"It is safe to say that it is a prior criminal history in the state of New York that is filled with violence and crimes against other individuals," said Asst. Attorney General Leane Zainea during the proceedings.

The trial is set to start in mid-May.