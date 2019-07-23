New York man arrested following drug bust

A New York man is behind bars after officials say they seized more than $10,000 worth of suspected heroin.

Officials arrested 22-year-old Kayson Harvey for trafficking the drug.

Police say the investigation started after they received tips about people selling drugs at a Verona Island home.

Authorities say that investigation led to them stopping a car on West Side Drive.

On top of seizing heroin, officials say they also found more than $3,000 believed to be drug money.

Harvey is at the Hancock County Jail and being held without bail.