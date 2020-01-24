New York man accused of killing woman in Cherryfield pleads not guilty

A New York man accused of killing a woman in Cherryfield has pleaded not guilty.

He's one of two people police say were involved in the woman's murder in July of 2017.

39-year-old Carine Reeves was recently brought back to Maine and appeared before a judge in Machias Friday.

He's been in prison in New York for other crimes.

55-year-old Sally Shaw was found shot to death on the side of the road.

Authorities say Reeves was selling cocaine and Shaw was his driver.

In 2018, Reeve's girlfriend at the time, 20-year-old Quaneysha Greeley, pleaded guilty to hindering the apprehension of Reeves.

The murder charge she faced was dismissed.