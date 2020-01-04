New Years Tennis Tournament going on in Rockport

The Mid-Coast Recreation Center in Rockport is hosting their annual New Years Open Tennis Tournament this weekend.

Players old and young competed all day Saturday.

Folks at the center say the tournament brings together some of the best tennis in the state.

"First of all the level is great. We've already had several matches today that have been super super close. A lot of the better high school players from around the state are participating today. So if anyone wants to watch some great tennis today and tomorrow is a good time to stop by," said Seth Meyer, the center's Tennis Director.

For more information you can visit midcoastrec.org.

