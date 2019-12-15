New Year's Eve fun includes all ages at Bangor Public Library

It's a Voyage into the Universe on New Year's Eve at the Bangor Public Library. Everything is free for this annual family friendly event, set for Tuesday, December 31st from 5pm to 8pm.

Northern Stars Planetarium is back for four shows this year. Registration is free but required for this limited seating the show. To reserve tickets for the show, stop by or call the reference desk: (207) 947-8336 ext. 125.

NASA activity stations provided by the Challenger Learning Center are located throughout the library and will be based on a trip to the Moon and Mars. These activities will use both paper and digital applications including iPads, 3D pens, paper, legos, robotic arms, and lots of imagination.

Activities for the trips include: Moon-Orion Spacecraft and Launch vehicle, Stomp Rockets, Lunar Lander, Moon Phases, Lunar Geology, Lave Tube Exploration, and the Lunar Rover to name a few.

Musical performances by Duane "Motorcycle Music Man" Nickerson and Dirigo Express will take place in the Atrium, along with snacks provided by 98 Wake 'N Shake at their cafe.

Other fun stuff: a Selfie Station and Prediction Wall on the 1st floor, Karaoke on the 1st floor and mini-golf, games, crafts and NASA activities in Youth Services on the 3rd floor.

Before New Year's Eve, a variety of activities - including over winter school break - will give kids the chance to take part in painting sessions, gingerbread house making, candle holder making and an author talk.

For more information, go to www.bangorpubliclibrary.org or look for Bangor Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.