New UMaine lab looking into the dynamics of parenting

There's a new lab on the UMaine campus in Orono.

It will be used as a base for researchers looking into the dynamics of parenting.

The idea for the space came from an assistant professor of family studies whose research explores co-parenting and fathering.

"We also want to bridge this idea of research and practice together. Taking the research and scholarship on parenting and get it to the community in a way that is usable so that people can do something with it. Sometimes that disconnect is pretty significant, and so, we want to make that much more realistic and usable for parents," said Daniel Puhlman.

Those working in the lab will not only focus on relationships involving parents, but also those of grandparents, extended family members, and other caregivers.