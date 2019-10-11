New Trade Winds location opens in Bangor

A brand new Trade Winds Variety Store has opened its doors on Union Street in Bangor.

The family owned gas station and market is one of 14 locations across the state.

Owners say this is a perfect location for their newest addition.

Inside there is a wide selection of beverages including the alcoholic variety, your usual convenience store finds and a large deli with specials.

The company president says they love to serve local customers.

They are also committed to giving back to the communities they serve through their Pumped Up To Fight Cancer campaign.

Claustin Lawrence, owner says, "We take a penny for every gallon of gas that is bought by our customers and we donate it to cancer care. We have a Trade Winds oncology fund at the Lafayette Cancer Center in Brewer along with four or five other organizations throughout Eastern Maine and really taking care of people that need assistance."

Trade Winds started is Pumped Up To Fight Cancer Campaign in 2011 and it about to reach a million dollars in funds raised.

The owners credit their customers.