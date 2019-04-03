New TSA scanners are coming: Get ready to leave your laptops and liquids in your bags

The Transportation Security Administration is about to make those dreadful lines at the airport a whole lot easier.

The TSA announced a $97 million contract for 300 3-D scanners to be deployed at airports across the country.

Yawn. You’ve heard that one before, right?

How does leaving your electronics and toiletries inside your bags sound?

Now you’re paying attention.

Last week the TSA announced it’s spending $97 million for 300 3-D scanners that will be deployed at airports across the country.

“This technology will vastly enhance threat detection capabilities for carry-on baggage and overall effectiveness at airport security checkpoints across the U.S.,” a TSA press release said.

Instead of agents asking us to take out our laptops, tablets and liquids, the scanners will give them a 3-D image of what’s in our bags.

“These state-of-the-art 3-D scanners will enable our screening officers to detect explosives and other threats to commercial aviation with unprecedented precision,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said.

Deployment of the scanners will begin this summer and be completed in 2020.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.