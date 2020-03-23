New Sharon woman rescued from Tumbledown Mountain

A New Sharon woman is recovering after a rescue from Tumbledown Mountain over the weekend.

Maine Game Wardens assisted the rescue of Amelia Hutchinson, 30, on Saturday. Hutchinson was hiking with her children when she slipped and fell down a steep slope. She struck a tree and broke her ankle.

A helicopter rescue wasn't possible due to high winds. Instead, wardens and other emergency personnel carried and pulled Hutchinson down the ice- and snow-covered mountain in a toboggan.