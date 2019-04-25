New Public Transportation Buses in Bangor

Today was national "Get on Board Day", a time to promote using public transportation.

Bangor will debut a new bus tomorrow and two more later this summer.

It will bring to 20, the number of new buses of this type.

It will let riders save money while helping the environment.

"More than a billion people used transit in the United States in 2017, and 34 million people use public transit on a weekday. So, every time that you ride public transit you're helping the economy, you're helping the green emissions, it's always a good thing to do."

You can learn more about Bangor's bus line at a public forum on April 30th at city hall.