New Orrington Public Safety building up and running

First responders in Orrington are all moved into their new home...

Orrington Fire and Rescue's new building was completed in May and operations are now fully running from there.

We stopped in Monday to see some of the new amenities being used to keep firefighters safer.

There are rooms dedicated solely to eliminating cancer causing carcinogens from gear used at fires.

Also, improved living quarters and training areas...

"We were in that old station for 70 years," said Assistant Fire Chief Chad Bean. "We just truly outgrew it. When I started here 24 years ago we were doing 100 calls a year. Now we average around 500. Calls are going up. We are more centrally located for the entire town, it's just a win-win for everybody."

They are planning to host an open house and BBQ on July 15th from 4-8 at night.

All are welcome.

