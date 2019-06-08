New Maine state ballad commemorates Civil War unit

The state of Maine now has an official state ballad that commemorates a unit that fought during the Civil War.

On Friday Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed into law legislation that named the "Ballad of the 20th Maine" as the state's official ballad.

The ballad was performed at the Statehouse by the group known as The Ghost of Paul Revere.

NewsCenterMaine reports the ballad tells the story of the 2nd Maine Infantry Regiment through the eyes of Litchfield soldier Andrew Tozier as the unit joined the 20th Maine, which fought valiantly at Little Round Top during the Battle of Gettysburg in the Civil War.

Mills says the ballad reminds Mainers about the important role state played in the nation's history.

Maine already has a separate state song and state march.