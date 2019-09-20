New Jersey man accused of killing three people in Acadia National Park crash makes court appearance

A New Jersey man accused of killing three people in a car crash in Acadia National Park last month was in court Friday.

28-year-old Praneeth Manubolu is charged with three counts of manslaughter.

Police officers testified Friday he told them he'd been drinking at bars in Bar Harbor before the accident.

He crashed along Loop Road.

36-year-old Lenny Fuchs, 30-year-old Laura Leong and 27-year-old Zeeshan Mohammed , all of New York City, were killed.

An uncertified blood test performed at the hospital revealed Manubolu's blood alcohol level was .11, over the legal limit of .08.

He was released from custody Friday and has to wear alcohol and location monitors and he's not allowed to drive.