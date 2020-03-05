Changes to W-4 form causing some confusion

Now is a good time to make sure the tax withholding information on your federal W-4 form is up to date.

That form has some changes to it.

Without checking your withholding's, you may notice less of a refund or you could owe more next year.

We sat down with a tax preparer Thursday who gave us this example - a single person claiming zero on 2019's W-4 would receive a federal refund of more than 18-hundred dollars.

Filling out the new W-4 for 2020 in the same way may result in a refund of only eighteen dollars.

Experts say that's because there's no place for exemptions on the new form.

Tax Preparer, Diane Morse says, “The problem with that is that there is a little check box and even if you don't have two jobs, you may want to check that box. Otherwise, they're going to withhold less and you're going to get less back next year or owe more next year.”

We're told the safest bet for folks is to check the box in “Step 2” and you will not owe money next year.

Better yet, ask your tax professional for help filling out the form.

